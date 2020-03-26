Entertainment

Yvonne Nelson And Efia Odo Fight On Social Media

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

Ban On Large Gatherings: Northern Youths Call For Oyedepo’s Arrest

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has called for the arrest of David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: South Africa Records 709 Cases

South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

US To Charge People Who Purposefully Spread Coronavirus As Terrorists

Americans who intentionally expose and infect others with coronavirus could face criminal charges under federal terrorism laws, according to...
Read more
Special ReportsAmaka Odozi - 0

EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Causing Damage In Nigeria’s Travel, Events Industries

“This is what we feed on, and now, we have no work to do as movements has been restricted,"...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Mali On Lockdown After Two Confirmed Cases

A nationwide curfew was announced on Wednesday March 25 by Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, after the West African country...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Estranged friends, actresses Yvonne Nelson and Efia Odo have taken to social media to prove that their beef still lingers.

Yvonne Nelson had taken to Twitter to advise those who publicize their donations to help people survive coronavirus.

Yvonne Nelson wrote: “Pls donate to the poor/needy/widows/orphans etc, don’t let an eye see it when you do, God in heaven sees it!this is how God our Father in Heaven blesses! most churches/pastors will use your money for their luxurious lifestyles. God sees and knows our hearts.”

Read Also: Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu

Not long after Yvonne tweeted Efia Odo shared hers which reads:

 

“Doesn’t matter if someone donated behind closed doors or in the public, what matters is that they donated. Sometimes public donations can persuade other people to also donate. If public donations were bad then @feedthechildren and other NGOS wouldn’t be doing advertisements.”

Previous articleBan On Large Gatherings: Northern Youths Call For Oyedepo’s Arrest
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million For Fight Against Coronavirus

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to aid in the fight against COVID-19.The makeup mogul donated the money to her obstetrician-gynaecologist (OB-GYN), Dr. Thais Alaibadi,...
Read more

Lots Of People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously – Simi

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
 Nigerian singe,r Simi has again spoken on the spread of COVID 19 in Nigeria.According to Simi, so many people are not taking the pandemic...
Read more

Coronavirus: No Point Fasting And Praying If You Will Return To Your Evil Ways – Efia Odo

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has spoken on people repenting of their evil ways during this coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.On her Twitter account, Odo...
Read more

Coronavirus: Bill Cosby’s Legal Team Demands His Release From Prison

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Bill Cosby's legal team wants him released from prison due to his health concerns and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The 82-year-old disgraced comedian has been serving...
Read more
- Advertisement -