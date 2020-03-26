Yvonne Nelson And Efia Odo Fight On Social Media

Estranged friends, actresses Yvonne Nelson and Efia Odo have taken to social media to prove that their beef still lingers.

Yvonne Nelson had taken to Twitter to advise those who publicize their donations to help people survive coronavirus.

Yvonne Nelson wrote: “Pls donate to the poor/needy/widows/orphans etc, don’t let an eye see it when you do, God in heaven sees it!this is how God our Father in Heaven blesses! most churches/pastors will use your money for their luxurious lifestyles. God sees and knows our hearts.”

Read Also: Yvonne Nelson Is The Only Ghanaian Celebrity Who Does Not Live Fake Life – Uche Maduagwu

Not long after Yvonne tweeted Efia Odo shared hers which reads:

“Doesn’t matter if someone donated behind closed doors or in the public, what matters is that they donated. Sometimes public donations can persuade other people to also donate. If public donations were bad then @feedthechildren and other NGOS wouldn’t be doing advertisements.”