Yvonne Nelson Slams Celebrities Who Have Been Donating To The Poor And Publicizing It

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

 

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has slammed celebrities who keep giving to the poor but also publicizing their deed.

Her outburst came moments after actress Toyin Abraham did a charity giveaway on Instagram for people in need of foodstuffs and other things amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Runtown, Peruzzi amongst other celebrities also took to social media to give money to people to stock up and stay at home.

Read Also: Yvonne Nelson Sends Memo To Ladies Aiming To Look Perfect

Nelson took to Twitter to criticize the act of giving to the poor and publicizing on social media.

According to her, people need to learn to give and keep it private.

”” Pls donate to the poor/needy/widows/orphans etc, dont let an eye see it when you do, God in heaven sees it!this is how God our Father in Heaven blesses! most churches/pastors will use your money for their luxurious lifestyles. God sees and knows our hearts. “

