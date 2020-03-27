BBC News Pidgin

Zagreb earthquake: Ground shake for Croatia capital wey dey face Coronavirus palava

By BBC News Pidgin

BBC News Pidgin
A person walks past rubbles lying on a street after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that hit near Zagreb, Croatia, 22 March 2020

EPA
Falling blocks from building parked cars

One earthquake don rock Croatia capital Zagreb wey don damage buildings and crush cars by building blocks and materials fall ontop.

A teenager dey inside critical condition afta one roof collapse, local media tok. Di spire alias structure wey belike pyramide for di city cathedral also fall off.

Afta di tremor wey happun on Sunday, Zagreb mayor beg pipo to return to dia domots sake of fears about di coronavirus.

Di 5.3-magnitude quake na di largest to affect di city in 140 years.

Residents wey bin dey panick run out into di streets wen di earthquake happun around 06:00 local time and were initially told to stay out by authorities.

“Keep your distance. No gada togeda. We dey face two serious crises, di earthquake and di epidemic,” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic tok.

Croatians wear face masks as they sit outside

EPA
Di 5.3-magnitude quake na di largest to affect di city in 140 years.

However Mayor Milan Bandic later later tok say be dem return home.

“Eighty percent of Zagreb residents live inside structures wey dem don reinforce concrete structures,” im tok.

Croatia get more than 200 infections of di new coronavirus.

Several buildings are reported to be damaged, including the parliament. People in southern Austria and Slovenia also felt the tremor.

