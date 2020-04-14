Metro News

14 Dead, Others Injured As Fire Engulfs IDPs Camp In Borno

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

Fire Outbreak

A fire outbreak at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state has left 14 internally displaced persons dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries.

The fire was said to have started at about 2:15pm at Ngala IS camp on Thursday, is yet to put off.

Read Also: BREAKING: Fire Guts Corporate Affairs Commission In Abuja

“Happening Now: “Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries. “Still on evacuation and assessment is going on,” Daily Trust quoted a source as saying.

