19 Nigerians Killed During Lockdown – Amnesty International

Amnesty International has reported that since the lockdown directive was instituted in Nigeria, 19 citizens have so far been killed by security operatives.

The federal government positioned security operatives in highways and cities to ensure Nigerians abide by the order.

Recall one Joseph Pessu was shot dead by a soldier in Warri, his death sparked outrage and counter-attacks. Not long after this, a policewoman was shot dead by her male colleague who is a member of the Rivers state task force on the COVID-19 lockdown. The incident happened on April 23.

“We have been monitoring human rights violation on lockdown in the fight against #COVID?19: —So far 19 Nigerians have been killed by security personnel”, Amnesty International tweeted.

“On lockdown, in the fight against #COVID?19 Nigerians have been experiencing human rights violations. This is unacceptable and must end.”