19 People Die Of Lassa Fever In Bauchi: State Govt

The Bauchi State Government has announced that the State has recorded 19 deaths from Lassa fever since the beginning of year 2020.

The state’s Deputy Governor Alhaji Baba Tela, who is also the Chairman of Bauchi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa fever, disclosed this on Thursday in Bauchi.

At the press briefing, the deputy governor revealed that at least 48 people were being monitored and undergoing treatment on the deadly disease in the state.

The deputy governor further urged residents to always report any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state as early diagnosis and treatment could help patients recover.

He went further to reveal that the government will embark on sensitisation in order to prevent outbreak of the disease in the state.