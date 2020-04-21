National News

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

21, Not 18 Persons Killed By Security Agencies During Lockdown: Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days...
Read more
EducationVerity Awala - 0

Kaduna State University Begins e-Lectures For Students

The Kaduna State University says it has commenced online lectures for its students at home who are 'idling away'...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
Verity Awala

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana(SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria so far.

The lawyer stated this in the letter he wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), stressing that there were three unreported cases.

NHRC had reported earlier that 18 persons have been so far killed by security operatives in the process of enforcing the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in his letter titled RE: COVID-19 killings by security forces, Falana said that majority of the killings took place in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Abia states.

“Our attention has been drawn to your report on the 18 people that were brutally killed in Kaduna, Abia, Niger and Katsina states by the armed personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed by the Federal Government to enforce the COVID-19 Regulations.

Falana further stated that “we have confirmed the unlawful killing of three other persons after the compilation of your report.

“Specifically, a taxi driver in Cross River State while two other persons were shot dead by the police in Anambra State.

Read Also: Falana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

“Thus, you will agree with us that 21 Nigerian citizens have lost their lives in the hands of trigger happy security personnel under the pretext of enforcing the COVID-19 regulations.”

He called the NHRC to use its “good offices to conduct an investigation into the unlawful killing of the 21 persons and ensure that the culprits are prosecuted for murder or culpable homicide.

“Furthermore, we request you to ensure that the bereaved family members of the slain citizens are adequately compensated by the federal government.”

Previous articleTacha Confirms Fans Have Been Sending Money To Her Account
Next articleImam Sacked For Cancelling Congregational Prayer In Zaria
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital, as efforts to curb the...
Read more

Lagosians Cannot Afford Prolonged Lockdown: Gbadamosi Writes Sanwo-Olu

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Babatunde Gbadamosi, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, has noted that Nigeria cannot afford a prolonged lockdown order.The former governorship candidate of the African...
Read more

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow the weekly Juma’at congregational prayers.Recall...
Read more

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a statement by the Speaker, Femi...
Read more
- Advertisement -