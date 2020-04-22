LifestyleHealth and Food

22 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus Test Negative In Kano

By Olayemi Oladotun

On Thursday, the Kano State Government announced that hat 22 out of the 25 suspected coronavirus cases in the state have tested negative.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsyanwa, disclosed this on Thursday at a news conference.

Also Read: How Nine Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Penetrated Osun: Govt

Recall that on Wednesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 23 new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 174.

He said the results of the 22 suspected persons received from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tested negative while the results of 3 others are being awaited.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2020/04/22-suspected-coronavirus-cases-test-negative-in-kano/amp/

