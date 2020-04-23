LifestyleHealth and Food

23 Returnees From Togo To Be Tested For Coronavirus In Lagos

By Verity Awala

23 Nigerian returnees which arrived Seme border in Lagos from Togo on Sunday would be tested for coronavirus.

The returnees, from different parts of the world, landed in Lome, capital city of Togo, via Ethiopian Airlines over two weeks ago, NAN reports.

NAN quoted an official of Port Health Services (PHS) in Seme as saying the returnees were originally 24.

According to the official, one of them who tested positive for COVID-19 was held by Togolese authorities.

The official explained further that the Lagos state ministry of health had been alerted and its officials are on their way to evacuate the remaining 23 to the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba for further examination.

“The remaining 23 were isolated for 14 days and laboratory examination conducted by the Togo health authorities showed that they are all negative,” the official was quoted as saying.

“The results from Togo are here with us. We have informed officials of Lagos State Ministry of Health and they are on their way to Seme border to evacuate the returnees to Yaba for more examination on COVID-19.”

