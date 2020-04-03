3 Nursing Mothers Kidnapped In Kaduna

Three nursing mothers have been reportedly abducted in Karaukarau village in Giwa Local government area of Kaduna State.

According to report, the bandits would have kidnapped 13 women if the villagers had not quickly intervened.

A resident of the area, Sani Bakali, who spoke with Daily Trust on Thursday said the hoodlums stormed the village on Tuesday afternoon during a wedding ceremony.

According to him, “Due to the curfew imposed as a result of the coronavirus, the bandits now have short supplies of food probably that’s why they now attack wedding venues and gathering.

“On the day the bandits attacked, there was a wedding in our village and the hoodlums stormed the venue and took away 13 women but when the villagers heard of the abduction, they mobilised and confronted the bandits and as a result, 10 women were rescued, while three nursing mothers were abducted.”

He said they have reported the attack to the divisional police in Giwa local government adding that as at today (Thursday), “The women are still being held captive by the bandits.”

The attack was confirmed by the spokesman of the police in Kaduna state, ASP, Muhammad Jalige.

He said, “I will get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer and get back to you.”