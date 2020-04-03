3 Weeks Lockdown And I Am Still Slaying – Bobrisky Thanks His Sugar Daddy

Nigerian crossdresser has again taken to social media to brag about living a luxury lifestyle.

According to the popular crossdresser, it’s been 3 weeks since the FG imposed a lockdown in a bid to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, and she is still slaying.

Taking to her IG page, Bob shared a photo of herself rocking a green two-piece outfit and a full face of makeup and wig with the caption;

”Big girls get level….three weeks lockdown am still fucking SLAYING…… respect. Thanks to my sugar daddy”