39 Arrested At Lagos Strip Club During Lockdown

No fewer than 39 persons have been arrested in a strip club among a total of 620 persons caught violating the lockdown in the state, according to the Lagos state police command.

According to a statement by the state police public relations officer on Sunday, Bala Elkana, these people were arrested between April 21 and April 24, 2020.

He said:

“On 21/4/2020 at about 2000hours, acting on information, operatives from Denton Police Station arrested 95 inter-state travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta in seven commercial buses with registration numbers LG 91 BGT, Lagos to Benue; BDA 690 XA, Lagos to Abuja; BGA 86 EA, Lagos to Abuja; LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue; LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin; LSD 81 XX, Lagos to Ilorin and BWR 975 PN, Lagos to Abuja,”

“The buses were impounded; the drivers and passengers were charged to mobile court and sentenced accordingly. In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the State and also charged to court.

“On 23/4/2020 at about 2230hrs, operatives from Maroko Police Station arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned in Court on three-count charges and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently.

“On April 24, 2020, at about 0130hours, acting on credible intelligence, officers from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 persons in a hotel at Idimu for clubbing and striptease.

“Also, on 24/4/2020 at about 2030hours, Enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad arrested one Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu, for holding evening prayers (Maghrib and Isha prayers) in the mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of social distancing regulations.”