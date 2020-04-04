Metro News

4 Family Members Die In Their Sleep After Building Collapse In Kano

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

A building collapse on Monday night has led to the death of four family members while they were asleep at Saberi area in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State State.

According to the report, seven people were trapped in the collapsed building, but three of them were rescued, including a year old boy.

Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said: “Seven persons were on Monday, April 13 trapped in a collapsed building at Saberi area, Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“They were asleep when the incident happened. Four of them, members of a family, later died at Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano while the remaining three victims were rescued and receiving treatment at the hospital.

Read Also: Explosion Hits Akure; 100 Residential Buildings, School, Churches Destroyed

“Among those rescued was a year-old boy. We received a distress call from one Sadi Gora, who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 11:45 p.m. that a building had collapsed in the area.

“On receiving the information, we quickly deployed our rescue team to the scene at about 11:55 p.m. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.”

