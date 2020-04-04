4-Year-Old Tiger Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A 4-year-old Malayan tiger at a Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for COVID-19, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or the first tiger anywhere in the World.

According to CNN, the announcement was made on by the federal officials and the zoo after a test was conducted in Iowa by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The tiger, Nadia, was exposed by a zoo worker who wasn’t yet showing symptoms, the zoo said. The zoo says “appropriate preventative measures” have been implemented to care for the cats and minimize further exposure.”

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, six other large cats and three African lions are also showing Coronavirus symptoms, but they are all expected to recover.

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers,” the zoo’s release said.