42 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Kano

The Kano State Government has revealed that 42 suspected cases of Coronavirus in the State have tested negative.

This development was made known by the Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa on Wednesday.

Recall that on Monday, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje intensified efforts against the spread of Coronavirus by extending the stay at home order for civil servants.

The commissioner also appealed to the general public to disregard the purported news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kano as unfounded and a lie being circulated with malicious intent.