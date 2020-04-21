43 Lagos Returnees In Isolation Facility – Nasarawa Govt

Five Plateau state indigenes have reportedly escaped from an isolation centre in Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule confirmed the development during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The State Governor revealed that 43 returnees from Lagos were apprehended and currently in an isolation facility in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He went further to reveal that five of the arrested persons escaped into the bush after their vehicle stopped in the Forest Village area, a boundary between the state and Nasarawa.

He said they were on their way to Jos, Plateau State.