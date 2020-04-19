44 Suspected Boko Haram Members Found Dead In Chad Prison

44 suspected members of Boko Haram were found dead in a prison in Chad’s capital city of N’Djamena on Saturday, April 18.

According to The Guardian, autopsies conducted on the late suspected terrorists revealed that they ingested a substance that caused heart and breathing complications, according to the Chadian government.

Chad’s chief prosecutor Yousssouf Tom who confirmed the death on national television said the suspects were arrested during a recent operation against Boko Haram carried out near Lake Chad.

Mr Tom said: “Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation. On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell. We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for an autopsy.”