55-Year-Old Patient Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has confirmed the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state.

Reacting via Twitter, Abayomi said the deceased lived in Holland but returned to Lagos two weeks ago.

The commissioner also pointed out that the deceased had a Kindey transplant 7 years ago and was also diabetic and was on high immune suppressing drugs.

The commissioner also pointed out that the deceased failed to provide detailed account of his travels with the aid of his family and has made tracking difficult.

