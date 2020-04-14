Metro News

56-Year-Old US Returnee Dies In Lagos

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Lagos state commissioner for health, professor Akin Abayomi has announced the death of a 56-year-old Nigerian who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the deceased has only returned from the US.

Read AlsoLagos Govt Discharges 6 More Coronavirus Patients

He further revealed that the total causality in the state due to the novel disease now stands at six.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients that have recovered and discharged are now 61.

“56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of #COVID19 related complication. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.

“I urge Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 infection”, Abayomi tweeted.

 

