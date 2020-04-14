56-Year-Old US Returnee Dies In Lagos

Lagos state commissioner for health, professor Akin Abayomi has announced the death of a 56-year-old Nigerian who tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, the deceased has only returned from the US.

He further revealed that the total causality in the state due to the novel disease now stands at six.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients that have recovered and discharged are now 61.

“56-year-old Nigerian male who recently returned from the United States has died of #COVID19 related complication. This brings the total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 6.

“I urge Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 infection”, Abayomi tweeted.

