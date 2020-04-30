67-Year-Old Bollywood Actor, Rishi Kapoor, Dies Of Cancer

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has died. According to CNN, Kapoor died in a hospital after a two-year battle with leukaemia, his family representative confirmed in a statement. He was 67.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and passed away peacefully on Thursday morning.

Kapoor had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, a spokesperson for Reliance Industries LTD., which is affiliated with the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai confirmed.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last,” the statement said.

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” the statement said.