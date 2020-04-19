68-Year-Old Woman Delivers Twins At LUTH (Photo)

The chairman of medical advisory council(CMAC) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Wasiu Adeyemo has announced that a 68-year-old woman has given birth to a set of twins at the hospital.

According to the statement, the woman became pregnant for the first time via the process of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Statement below:

“LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020,” the statement.

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well,” the statement added.