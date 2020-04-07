Trending

7 Things You Can Do During Lockdown Instead Of Begging, By Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home – Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Man Busted For Stealing, Selling Over 2 Million Face Masks

A Businessman has been arrested by police after he stole up to 2 million face masks from a medical...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

All personal legal services, including attestations of marriage contracts and divorce certificates, have been suspended by the family court...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Improving In ICU As Treatment Continues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "improving" after two nights in intensive care with coronavirus, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said. Mr...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 9th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Chinese Medical...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Author, Reno Omokri has penned down 7 things people can do instead of begging on social media during the lockdown.

With each passing day, celebrities have taken to different social media platforms to do giveaways for their fans, causing many others to resort to begging them for money.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

Taking to his IG page, Omokri penned 7 things people can do instead of begging.

In his words;

7 things you can do while on #CoronaVirus virus lockdown instead of begging:

”* Analyse your life and discover your purpose

”* Think of your strengths and the tools you have access to that can help you fulfil that purpose

”* Create a 1 year, 5 year and 10 year plan

”* Study money so you can master it. Instead of it mastering you

”* Fast off your modern devices (smartphones, Internet, TV) and hold fast to God

”* Read a book you have been meaning to read * And finally, bond with your family and get to know them better
#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

Previous articleLockdown: Davido Laments Over Lack Of Money (Photo)
Next articleYou All Sit In Your Huts And Abuse People – Tacha Shades Haters
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

You Are A Pastor In Nigeria If You Have A Bible And Mic – Cardinal Okogie

Trending Temitope Alabi - 0
Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie, in a post on COVID 19, stated that in Nigeria, anyone can automatically be identified as a pastor if they have...
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigerians React To Arrival Of Chinese Doctors

Trending Michael Isaac - 0
Following the arrival of the Chinese doctors who are supposed to aid in the combat against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, Nigerians have...
Read more

COVID-19: Shina Peller Calls Out FG Over Distribution Of Palliatives

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Shina Peller, a House of Representative member from Oyo State has called out the federal government over the distribution of palliatives to Nigerians following...
Read more

Fani-Kayode Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Outbreak At Accountant-General’s Office

Trending Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the fire incident at the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja.Recall that...
Read more
- Advertisement -