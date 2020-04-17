Trending

A Friend Who Stops Talking To You Because Of Money Was Never Your Friend: Omokri

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri says any friend who stops speaking with people who didn’t lend them money was never a friend.

According to the popular commentator, such people can be likened to friends to money.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on Friday.

“A friend who stops speaking with you because you didn’t lend him money was never your friend. He was a friend to your money. Don’t be guilted into being a creditor to a debtor that will never repay. You need genuine friends, not genuine fiend.”

