A Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven, Says Davido

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has dropped a controversial statement that is currently sparking outrage on social media.

The award-winning singer, while taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, 13th April said: “a lot of non-Christians will make heaven.”

The singer refused to make it known publicly, how he arrived at the conclusion.

The singer’s fiancé, Chioma is currently battling the novel coronavirus.

See what he wrote below:

“A lot of non-Christians will make heaven.”