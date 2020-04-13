Entertainment

A Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven, Says Davido

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido has dropped a controversial statement that is currently sparking outrage on social media.

The award-winning singer, while taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, 13th April said: “a lot of non-Christians will make heaven.”

The singer refused to make it known publicly, how he arrived at the conclusion.

Read Also: ‘Make Them Return Our Money O’- Davido Reacts To Fire Incident At Treasure Office

The singer’s fiancé, Chioma is currently battling the novel coronavirus.

See what he wrote below:

“A lot of non-Christians will make heaven.”

 

