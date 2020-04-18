Abba Kayari Was One Of The Most Effective Members In Buhari’s Cabinet – Omokri

Reno Omokri has reacted to the passing of Abba Kyari.

Taking to his Twitter page, the former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, stated that Kyari was, in fact, one of the most effective members of Buhari’s cabinet and he loved Nigeria.

In his words;

”My sincere and heartfelt condolence go to the family of Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to General @MBuhari

”who has died at 81 from #CoronaVirus. He was one of the more effective and loyal members of Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. Whatever our differences, he loved Nigeria.”