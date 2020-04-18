Abba Kyari Laid To Rest In Abuja (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest.

Kyari’s corpse was interred at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Saturday. The late CoS died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Also Read: Abba Kayari Was One Of The Most Effective Members In Buhari’s Cabinet – Omokri

The news of his death was announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in the early hours of Saturday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, also tweeted about the development.