Abia Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew; To Arrest Residents Not Wearing Face Masks In Public

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has warned residents of the State against going out of their homes without wearing face masks.

Recall that some weeks ago, the Governor ordered the use of face mask in public places after the State recorded its first two cases of Coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, explained that using face masks was important to curb the spread of COVID-19 after the state confirmed two cases recently.

He insisted that residents found not wearing face masks in public places would be arrested and prosecuted without delay.

As extra measures to fight COVID-19, the state government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in addition to the existing lockdown.