Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Reacting, Abike stated that the appropriate Nigerian mission has taken up the issue.

Read Also: Dubai Suspends Marriage And Divorce Filings To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

She, however, stated that the Dubai authorities did not refuse him medical attention.

Abike Dabiri wrote:

“Taken up by our mission. Confirmed that he has been in detention since 23rd Jan for presenting fake documents .

“Consular officer will visit him tomorrow & also meet the Prosecutor handling the case. The police has however denied that he has been refused medical attention..”

 

