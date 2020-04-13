Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a Nigerian man has been held in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Reacting, Abike stated that the appropriate Nigerian mission has taken up the issue.

She, however, stated that the Dubai authorities did not refuse him medical attention.

Abike Dabiri wrote:

“Taken up by our mission. Confirmed that he has been in detention since 23rd Jan for presenting fake documents .

“Consular officer will visit him tomorrow & also meet the Prosecutor handling the case. The police has however denied that he has been refused medical attention..”

