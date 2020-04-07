Metro NewsTrending

Access Bank Innovates To Give Customers More Access To Funds In Covid Times

By Victor

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London...
Nigeria’s leading retail financial services institution, Access bank plc has introduced a Dual Transaction Service (DTS) – an enhanced debit card service that provides access to credit at the same time.

The Dual Transaction Service (DTS) is a bundled service designed to allow pre-approved customers access a credit line through their existing debit card. “This is the first time any bank in Nigeria will be providing this kind of combined essential service to its customers. We have been encouraging our customers to stay safe and connected by going cashless while using our various digital channels. We know these are trying times and our customers may need an extra boost during this period so rather than have them go through the rigorous process of applying for a credit card, we will give them access to more funds using their existing debit cards.                                                                                            

This service is available to all Access bank customers who earn from N20,000 and above.  Customers can also access 3 times the value of their salary during this period of restricted movement. This is a remarkable feat and we will continue to promote digital transactions and discourage branch banking until we are completely come out of the pandemic times” says Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc.

To activate this service, all our customers need to do is dial *901*14# from the comfort of their homes, choose credit as account type on any POS or ATM terminal during any transaction to access the credit line through their debit card.

The dual card service from Access bank Plc is the first-of-its-kind on the continent. The features of the dual transaction service represents another milestone in our mission to transform banking and demonstrates how far we have come in such a short time” he added.

Access Bank recently donated N1Billion as part of its contribution to fight coronavirus in Nigeria. The Bank has also reached out to its customers via several communications (SMS, Emails) to go cashless by using the Access Bank electronic and digital platforms during this period of the pandemic to remain safe.

To activate for the dual transaction service, simply dial*901*14# or click HERE to learn more.

