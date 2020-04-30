Account Balance Is Low, Jaywon Cries Out

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has cautioned his fans that they should not think they are the only one in need at this time.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the popular singer shared that his account is currently low before going on to add that although everybody needs is not the same.

He wrote, “The biggest mistake wey anybody fit make right now. Na im make you think say Na only you Dey in need at this time. The thing just be say our needs get level but walahi everybody Needs help. Account balance is low.”