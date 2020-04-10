Account Number For Don Full Here – Juliet Ibrahim Shades Africans On Tory Lanez’s Live Session

Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim has shaded Africans while watching American singer Tory Lanez’s live session.

Tory had gone on a live session with fans and Juliet was seen in the comment section stating that if it were an African artiste live video, many would have dropped their account numbers in hopes of getting money.

This is coming barely hours after a couple of Nigerian celebrities decided to broke-shame their followers for always begging for money online.

See Juliet’s comment below and share your thoughts;