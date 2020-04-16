Entertainment

Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Blasts Men Who Maltreat Their Wives

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has taken to his social media space to criticize men that complain and maltreat about their wives.

Information Nigeria recalls the actor earlier advised women on how to spice up their marriages during this lockdown period.

Johnson also decided to advise the men against treating their their wives poorly.

In his words;

“Some now complain the belle is big, your yansh is hard… you hide your wife when going to some functions … all your wears na designer how many does she have?… her phone is nothing to write home about .. you’ve been home for weeks you didn’t touch here when u see semi nudes online your dick go charge … Alaye calm down abeg…She’s is suppose to be your glory.. but instead na your shame… eskiss sir.. shame on you!!!”

Read Also: Adekunle Gold Gushes Over Simi’s Songwriting Skills

See his post below:

His post
His post

The caption
The caption

