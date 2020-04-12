Actor Afeez Owo Renews Marital Vows With Wife, Mide Martins As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Actors Afeez Owo and Mide Martins ave renewed their vows 17 years after they tied the knot and welcomed two beautiful daughters.

Sharing loved up photos of them the popular actor and movie producer, penned a sweet message alongside to celebrate his wife as she turned a year older.

He wrote “I am so much happy to celebrate with my joy of inestimable value, Oracle of beauty, my woman, my golden wife, my one and only Ajoke Mummcy Faridat, Idunnu mama Kabirat, my everything, as today marks the day you were born from the beautiful Loyal Late Funmi Martins….

”Insha Allah this day will bring to you more fortune, more grace, more money, More life and more of good tidings, you shall be blessed beyond measure my dynamic fantastic actor all the way(mio sofun e ri)you are so dynamic my love…”