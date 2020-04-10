Actor Etim Effiong Celebrates As Dad Receives Presidential Pardon 34 Years After

Nollywood actor Etim Effiong has taken to social media to celebrate his father who received a presidential pardon after 34 years.

According to Effiong, his dad was sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the IBB Government.

In his words;

”THE COLONEL IS BACK! IN 1986 my Father was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for concealment of treason in the Vatsa Coup against the IBB government.

”Although he was released in 1993, it wasn’t made official and his rank and entitlements were not restored.

”Today 34 years later, he has officially received his presidential pardon.”

