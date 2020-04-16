Actor Kolawole Ajeyemi Shows Off Son’s Closet (Photo)

Nollywood actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his son’s closet which is already packed with clothes and awards.

The actor was also pictured standing close to his son, Ire, who was pretty occupied with his something in front of him.

Ajeyemi captioned the photo;

“People are going to judge you regardless.They will always find the wrong in you no matter how much right you do.“

The actor’s wife, Toyin Abraham was no where in sight in the photo.

See the photo below: