Actor Yomi Fabiyi Volunteers To Be A Driver For NCDC

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has volunteered to take up any job at the NCDC as a way of supporting the health agency during this period.

Speaking via a series of tweets he said he has a valid drivers licence and can drive an ambulance conveniently, among others.

“If you have link or access to the management, pls redirect. The situation is getting tougher, centres need more volunteers and support. Lagos in particular. I can drive an ambulance conveniently.

“I am willing to drive an AMBULANCE or be a support worker at any unskilled department for @NCDCgov Lagos govt @jidesanwoolu during this pandemic on pro-bono. I don’t want to engage the emergency number in other not to deny an urgent medical call. My Email: yomi.fabiyi01@gmail.com

