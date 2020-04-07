Entertainment

Actress Adunni Ade Reacts To Funke Akindele's Arrest

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Popular Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade has reacted to actress Funke Akindele’s arrest and prosecution.

The mom of two had shared a post showing her support for the actress, a post that did not sit well with many.

Read Also: Those Who Called Out Funke Akindele Should Do Same To Oppressors In Govt: AY Makun

She wrote;

”If you really do not understand the video she put up then you definitely need help comprehending. She is an extremely caring person and does all she can to be a law-abiding citizen of this country.

”She has the same set of people around her, living with her. Same people who have been around her before the lockdown. she chose to celebrate her husband with her family who has been in the house with her all along. I wish I could say much but damn, this is totally unfair.

”I hope you are happy whoever you are, wherever you are with this.
No one is above the law but these folks have been with her for well over 2 weeks.

”We read and watch videos all over social media of folks attending weddings, funeral, churches and the cops shut it down, some form of harassment Or even preaching to them to stop church for now but never for once an arrest.

”I just saw the disgusting video of her in court and folks all around her, did y’all forget social distancing? The same reason she’s been arrested. No mask ? No gloves, nothing and she’s been arrested???? This is some Bull! Something ain’t adding up! I pray for you Sis! I pray for the twins.”

View this post on Instagram

If you really do not understand the video she put up then you definitely need help comprehending. She is an extremely careful person and does all she can to to be a Law abiding citizen of this country. She has the same set of people around her, living with her. Same people who have been around her before the lock down. she chose to celebrate her husband with her family who have been in the house with her all along. I wish I could say much but damn, this is totally unfair. I hope you are happy whoever you are, wherever you are with this. No one is above the law but these folks have been with her for well over 2 weeks. We read and watch videos all over social media of folks attending weddings, funeral, churches and the cops shutting it down, some form of harassment Or even preaching to them to stop church for now but never for once an arrest. I just saw the disgusting video of her in court and folks all around her, did y’all forget social distancing? The same reason she’s been arrested. No mask ? No gloves, nothing and she’s been arrested???? This is some Bull! Something ain’t adding up! I pray for you Sis! I pray for the twins 🙏🏻

A post shared by Adunni Ade (@iamadunniade) on

A fan disagreed with the actress and an exchange begun between them.

