Actress Chioma Omeruo Slams Young Boys Trying To Woo Her (Video)

Nollywood actress, Chioma Omeruah, popularly known as Chigul, has sent a message to ‘young boys’ trying to woo her on Instagram.

The comic act said she often received messages from young boys who are meant to be concentrating on their online classes.

While stressing the fact that she is much older than them, Chigul noted that this isn’t America and our society is different.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress captioned the video;

“Why me????! please where are my peers???. I’m unable to “can”. #icant #comedy#justlaughandbegoing”



Watch the video below: