Actress Dayo Amusa Reacts To One-Week Lockdown Extension

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has reacted to the recent extension of the lockdown.

Recall the president extended the lockdown by an additional one weekend Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to this.

One of the Nigerians who reacted to the extension is Nollywood actress Dayo Musa.

”Lockdown extension!!! As the number of confirmed cases keeps increasing day by day, let’s not forget our role to prevent this virus.

Heal the world 🌏 #COVID19 #daf #dayoamusafoundation”

