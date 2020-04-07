Actress Halima Abubakar Welcomes Her First Child

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, who announced her pregnancy late last year, has welcomed her first child.

The beautiful actress took to social media to announce that she just welcomed her son.

She wrote; “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life Biggest miracle A Boy 3/4/20.”

The actress, however, did not reveal who the father of her baby is and has since been receiving several congratulatory messages from both fans and colleagues.

Big congratulations to the actress and new mom of one.