Actress Hilda Dokubo Reacts To Photo Of Alleged Beneficiaries Of COVID-19 Relief Package

Veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has reacted to a photo of some old women who allegedly received COVID 19 relief package.

The women were seen holding up a tuber of yam in the photo, an act that angered the actress who wasted no time in speaking her mind.

Hilda went on to drag the government for this, saying they need to stop taking advantage of the vulnerable ones in a bid to show that they are working for the people.

”What do you call this? Giving? You should never do this to anyone just because you can. It is sad when people take advantage of the vulnerable as though life has not served them enough sour juice.

”We all need support and if you can give it go ahead. Do it and be grateful to God that you have been presented an opportunity to be a blessing to another person. God will truly reward you for every gift you give to the poor…the yam sure will put food in their pots…but this is not acceptable, this is not giving!”