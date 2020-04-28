Actress Kemi Afolabi Celebrates 42nd Birthday

Nollywood actress and producer Kemi Afolabi is a year older today.

The actress turns 42 today April 28th and has taken to social media to celebrate her new year.

Read Also: Popular Blogger Shares Photos Of A Man Holding Kemi Afolabi At A Party

Her family and friends have since taken to IG to celebrate her with one person writing;

”Hbd in advance to my superwoman, my WCE😍to know u is to love you😍am sure u know how much I love and cherish you, momma, we will always gat each other’s back🥰have been on your case since Facebook days. I love u, my sweetheart, 🥰in massive advance to you my godmother 😘 @Kemiafolabiadesipe

Thanks, Sholakunmi mi….Wahalahi e don tey gan ni sha! I love you right back my gal💘”

Happy birthday to her.