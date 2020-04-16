Actress Moyo Lawal Shades Celebrities Who Have Done Cosmetic Surgery

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal added those who went under the knife for a curvier body.

The curvy and petite actress, sharing a photo of herself on IG, stated that hips do not lie which is the reason cosmetic surgeons are still battling to make perfect hips.

Read Also: Many People Don’t Know What They Want, They Just Follow The Crowd – Moyo Lawal

In her words;

“Do you know why they say hips don’t lie?? Well because that’s simply one of the things surgeons are still battling to be able to craft properly …… ………. ………… …….. hips don’t lie !! Get it ……. Goodnight ♥️Eku quarantine”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BMd6NJeI2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link