Actress Ngozi Nwosu Celebrates Her Identical Twin Daughters On Their Birthday

Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu took to her Instagram page on Twitter to celebrate her identical twin daughters on their birthday.

Sharing a photo of her daughters, the proud mom wrote;

“Happy birthday to my adorable daughters @spiceychisquare @spiceychisquare1 words can’t express how happy i am that both of you added another wonderful year to your years today inspite of this covid19 wahala; God bless you my children and manager may the glory of God continue to shine upon you, perpetual light upon you, may the sky never turn dark in your lives and everything you touch may it turn to Gold for both of you and our home @coucientertainmentmay y’all live long and prosper in Jesus name Amen ❤️❤️❤️❤️you are my baby girls always and forever, I love you with all my heart“



