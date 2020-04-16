Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates 990K Followers On Instagram

Nollywood actress and producer, Nkechi Blessing is celebrating her 990k followers on Instagram.

The mom of one took to her Instagram page to appreciate all of her followers for sticking with her despite not being a classy celebrity like some of her peers.

Read Also: Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)

”Before we get to 1 million which I know it will be very soon, allow me appreciate all my 990k of you all for sticking with my NkechiSelf.

”May God continue to bless you all for the love. At the end of this pandemic none of you will be missing in Jesus Name.”