Actress Nkechi Blessing Rocks Hijab, Says ‘I Am The Lord’s Favorite’

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing recently shared a picture in which she dressed like a Muslim by wearing a hijab and an abaya gown.

It is no news that Muslims all around the world are observing the Ramadan month of the year.

Taking to Instagram, the single mom of one, who received heavy backlash for sharing a twerking video, shared the photo and captioned it;

“I can be anything I choose to be it depends on the side of me that you subscribe to✌️ but Above all, I am EYINJU ELEDUA, The lord’s favorite”

See the full post below: