Actress Osunde Slams NCDC Over Burial Of Kyari

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has slammed the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for releasing the corpse of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari for burial.

Osunde who is also a physiotherapist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), stated that Kyari’s corpse ought to have been cremated.

She tweeted;

”Never seen a bigger bunch of dimwits in my life. First of all, @NCDCgov WHY DID YOU RELEASE HIS BODY????

”Did you release the other 16 people that died to their families? Shouldn’t he have been cremated? And then what is this damn crowd ?? What is wrong with you people?!!!”