Actress Patience Ozokwo Celebrates Her Son As He Turns A Year Older

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo is today celebrating her son who turns a year older.

The actress, who is popularly known as Mama G, has taken to her IG page to celebrate her first son, Chukwukadibia on his birthday.

Sharing a photo of both of them together, the veteran actress prayed for him as she tagged him her very own special son.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my very own special son. My first born, Chukwukadibia. Continue to enjoy God’s goodness in your life. We love you today and always ❤”