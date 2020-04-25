Actress Ruth Kadiri Reacts After Fan Requests For A Car And Thanks Her In Advance

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri took to her Instagram story to react after she read a mail sent to her by a male fan.

Despite the effect of the lockdown in the country, the Abuja based man went ahead to ask the new mom for a car giveaway to help his hustle as a soldier boy.

It didn’t end there as the fan also appreciated the actress in advance while expressing his love for her.

Reacting to the message, Kadiri wrote;

“Nothing I will not see”

Read Also: Lockdown: We Can’t Party Even If We Have Cloths, Jaywon Laments

See the post below: