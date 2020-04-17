Actress Tonto Dikeh Has A Message For Haters (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, has sent a word to people wishing the destruction of others.

The actress is not one to be quiet in calling out those who stand against her, and in her post on Instagram she has delivered.

Tonto, in her Instagram post reminded haters that destruction is also awaiting them.

Sharing on Instagram, Tonto wrote: “He who must destroy others to succeed must know that destruction awaits him at the gate of success.”

